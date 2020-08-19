The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting Aug. 19 in Chickamauga and will conduct an autopsy at its crime lab on the man killed in the incident.
"I requested the GBI to investigate the OIS (officer involved shooting), which is my policy," Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said, adding GBI was on the scene shortly after the shooting.
A woman called authorities Aug. 19 about 10:30 a.m. to report a domestic incident involving a male aggressor at 1363 Brotherton Lane, Chickamauga, Wilson said.
Three deputies responded to the scene and returned fire on the suspect after he aimed a firearm at them, the sheriff said. The three law enforcement offices included a deputy sheriff and two members of the Drug Task Force were involved in the fatal shooting.
The female who contacted authorities was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Wilson stated.
At this time the names of the deputies or the deceased are not being released, he said.