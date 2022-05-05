A man convicted of raping his sister for years has been sentenced to life in prison by a judge in Walker County Superior Court.
Judge Don Thompson handed down the sentence on April 27 to 25-year-old John Anthony Shiver. He was to life behind bars, with 25 years to be served without the possibility of parole.
On Dec. 1, 2021, Shiver was convicted of rape and child molestation in Walker County after a two-day jury trial.
According to District Attorney Chris Arnt:
The victim was Shiver’s sister, whom he had molested and raped over a five-year period from ages 6-11.
The Shiver family moved to Northwest Georgia in 2013 from South Florida, settling initially in Catoosa County. It was here that the sexual assaults against his 6-year-old sister began.
Shiver continued to rape and molest his sister intermittently over the next five years until the family settled in Rossville in Walker County.
It was only after Shiver had moved to the state of Washington that his sister disclosed the abuse to their parents. The disclosure was immediately reported to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, where Detective Sgt. Zach Simpson was assigned to investigate the case. The victim was taken to the Child Advocacy Center, where a forensic interview was conducted and a medical examination performed.
A roommate of the Shiver testified to overhearing him talk about how to groom young children to make them more pliable for sexual abuse and also observed Shiver looking up grooming techniques online. Shiver was also observed bragging about how he had control over a young girl.
The case was tried by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Roberts.
Arnt said this case illustrates the DA office’s dedication to protecting children and holding sex predators accountable. ADA Roberts and the team of administrative assistants, victim advocates, the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, “did a tremendous job working on this case and preparing the victim to face her abuser in court,” Arnt said.