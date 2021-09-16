A Rossville man has been charged and arrested in the June 14 vandalism of Ridgeland High School.
Andrew Daniel Brown, 36, of 3005 Chase Drive, Rossville, was booked at the Walker County detention facility Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with criminal damage to property first degree, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
An incident report at the time of the vandalism at the school described the damage as broken windows and spray-painted fixtures, the sheriff said. The damage was valued at more than $1,700.
Brown is not suspected in a second vandalism at the school, which is at 2478 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, or a vandalism incident at Mission Ridge Baptist Church at 337 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville -- both of which also occurred in June 2021, he said.
Wilson said Brown will appear in Walker County Superior Court at a date to be determined.