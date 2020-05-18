A man who was assaulted May 16 at a Ringgold racetrack isn’t pressing charges against his attacker, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said.
The attack, which occurred at Boyd’s Speedway on Scruggs Road, was filmed and posted on social media.
According to Sheriff Sisk, a deputy went to the speedway shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, “for an assault that had already occurred.”
“Upon arrival, it was learned that there was an altercation between two business associates,” Sisk said. “During the altercation, one of the individuals struck the other multiple times. The assault was filmed by a fan at the race and placed on social media.
“The responding deputy spoke with the victim. The victim advised, at that time, he did not wish to pursue criminal charges,” Sisk said.
A detective has been assigned to the case for a follow-up investigation, the sheriff said.
According to the incident report filed by Deputy Keith Cantrell:
The victim, whose identity was withheld, said that while operating a race from the scoring box, he saw David Duplissey begin grading the track in turns 3 and 4.
Duplissey, age 64 or 65, of 502 Brown Ferry Road in Chattanooga, is not an employee of the racetrack. He only owns the property, the victim said.
“He (the victim) stated that he (Duplissey) had no business down there on the track, especially in the middle of a race,” the report said.
The victim said he went down to the track and told Duplissey to leave the track while the race was going on. The victim then returned to the scoring box.
A short time later Duplissey came to the scoring box, striking the victim several times in the head.
Officer Cantrell observed red marks on the victim’s face and what appeared to be blood in the left eye.
The victim said he did not want to press charges against Duplissey at this time. He was transported by ambulance to Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga to be checked out.