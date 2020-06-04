The Georgia Archives’ first virtual Lunch and Learn program will be available to the public Friday, June 12, from noon to 1 p.m. Reference archivist Tamika Strong will present Discovering Your Georgia Roots Using the Virtual Vault.
The goals for the presentation are to discuss and to explore resources that can be utilized to trace family roots in Georgia and to share the methodology and research tips to locate records in the virtual vault.
The Georgia Archives’ Virtual Vault is a portal to some of Georgia’s most important historical documents from 1733 to the present. The vault provides virtual access to historic Georgia manuscripts, photographs, maps and government records housed at the archives.
The link and directions for this Microsoft Teams’ virtual Lunch and Learn live event will be posted on the Georgia Archives’ Facebook page on Friday morning, June 12. Microsoft Teams currently supports these browsers: Internet Explorer II, Microsoft Edge, RS2 or later, the latest version of Chrome and the latest version of Firefox.
For more information, email Georgia Archives education specialist Penny Cliff at penelope.cliff@usg.edu.
Lunch and Learn programs are free and open to the public and are sponsored by Friends of Georgia Archives and History (FOGAH).