On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan visited multiple industries in Northwest Georgia, including Mount Vernon Mills, Roper Corp. and Shaw Industries. Local and state officials were on site at these three facilities, including representatives for local businesses.
“Northwest Georgia is home to many great companies that work tirelessly to keep Georgia on the forefront of the manufacturing industry, ensuring that Georgia maintains our solid platform for growth of advanced manufacturing,” Duncan said.
“These businesses, both large and small, provide vital jobs to the regional economy and generate significant opportunities that create a base of highly skilled advanced manufacturing employees," he said. "I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with several Northwest Georgia industrial partners who have all made a significant investment and impact in our state and provide a host of quality engineered products.”
These three companies cover a wide variety of manufactured goods, including textiles, home appliances and flooring. Duncan received a first-hand look at how these products are made and had thoughtful discussions with employees and employers about their needs and the future of innovation at their facilities.
“It was such a pleasure to have the lieutenant governor visit some of our industry partners in Northwest Georgia,” said state Sen. Jeff Mullis, “I’m grateful Lt. Gov. Duncan was able to not only see the daily operations, but also experience the hard work and dedication from these industry leaders.”
Jason Winters, Chattooga County sole commissioner, shared, “It was wonderful to have Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan visiting Chattooga County and recognizing 175 years of continuous operations by Mount Vernon Mills here in Trion and Chattooga County.”