Logical Systems LLC (LSI) announces Joey Cate's promotion from operations director to company vice president, effective since Jan. 1, 2021.
Logical Systems, LLC, is a global provider of systems integration. It employs more than 240 skilled individuals worldwide, with offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tenn.; Golden, Colo.; Rossville, Ga.; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou, China; and Taipei, Taiwan. Cates was operations director at the Rossville plant.
"Joey has in-depth process and technical experience in a wide variety of customers and industries for LSI," according to a company news release. "He learns the customer’s process and then applies technology in the most effective way to meet the automation needs. LSI’s executive leadership style is to lead from the front-lines, and Joey demonstrates that principle every day."
As vice president, Cate will work closely with Vice President John Bailey to provide management and oversight of all LSI North American operations.
Cate began his career at LSI in 2006 as an electrical engineer in the company's Memphis office. In 2008, he moved to the Golden, Colo., office for three years, where he was a critical part of enabling the rapid growth of that office and played a vital role in the execution of some major transformational projects, including Project Everest for Golden’s largest customer.
Since returning to Memphis in 2011, he has held roles with ever-increasing responsibility -- branch business manager, assistant branch manager and operations director -- all while becoming a licensed professional engineer in 12 states.
“I’ve worked with Joey since he came to Colorado in 2008 to help me start our LSI Golden Office, and he’s an exceptional talent and leader that instills loyalty in the hearts and minds of his team,” LSI President Nick Riggio said. “Our employees and customers appreciate his leadership.
"When the going gets tough, we never wonder where Joey is because he’s front and center, getting things done," Riggio said. "He has earned this promotion by having an outstanding work ethic and consistently demonstrating technical, strategic and business acumen.”
LSI’s company purpose states LSI is in the services business, and its goal is to provide excellence in every aspect for customers and a great place to work for staff, which includes opportunities for leadership development.
“LSI has provided me with great opportunities for personal and professional growth,” Cate said. “The work that we do is challenging by nature. But our goal of delivering the results that our customers need for their success is as exciting as it was when I started.”