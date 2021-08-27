Lookout Mountain City Council has tentatively adopted a millage rate that will increase in property taxes 5.65%.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $375,000 is approximately $71.19, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $275,000 is approximately $52.91, according to city officials.
The council will set the 2021 millage rate for property taxes Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m., at the city's temporary city hall, Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church, 1300 Lula Lake Road.
Additional public hearings on this tax increase will be at the temporary city hall on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 8 a.m. and at 6 p.m.; the latter hearing will be combined with the council meeting at which the council is expected to set the millage rate.
This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 9.000 mills, an increase of .481 mills, city officials said. Without the tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.519 mills.