Roy Evitt Parrish Jr., sole commissioner of Walker County for 24 years, has died.
Parrish, 86, died July 7. He was elected as Walker County commissioner in 1972 and retired in 1996.
"I have a great appreciation for the accomplishments and the work that Mr. Parrish carried out over his 24 years in office" Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said. "He was a true visionary.
"Under his leadership, Walker County was one of the first counties in Georgia to put in a consolidated 911 operations center, bringing all emergency services under one roof. Also, he had the foresight to recognize the need for a Civic Center in Walker County.
"He took a lot of criticism at the time from people who thought it was too big, in a horrible location and would never get used. Now, it’s one of the most highly utilized buildings in our county and has been a cornerstone for a lot of great activities," Whitfield said.
Other accomplishments included construction of the county's first sanitary landfill, animal shelter, 911 center, several fire stations and a tunnel from the courthouse to the jail for security.
A lifelong resident of Chickamauga and graduate of Gordon Lee High School, Parrish worked for Chickamauga Telephone Co. and served in the U.S. Army in Korea.
He served on Chickamauga City Council for two years and later served as the city's first city manager.
Parrish's portrait hangs in the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring. The Walker County Chamber of Commerce donated the portrait Sept. 12, 1991.