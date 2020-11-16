On a beautiful day in November, a parade was led by Leon Ellis and the Croce couple, themselves veterans. Twenty-five people gathered for brief prayer and pledge to begin an hour-long American flag flying trek. The parade traveled safely through the county aided by Rossville officers and sheriff deputies, whose help was appreciated.
The last vehicle was a mammoth dump truck contributed to the ride by student enthusiast Emily Howard and her family.
Karen Stoker and her dad, Bobby Chappell, along side Zack Harper, were creators of the special store, making their fifth event to celebrate America. Before leaving a store stocked with large flags representing all branches of the Armed Forces, Karen Hunziker gave encouraging historical information about the origins of the Nov. 11 holiday. She also told of her 101-year-old family member veteran who recently passed.
Each veteran introduced himself/herself before the departure as they were thanked for their service.
Navy man Leon Ellis had received the Walker County Veteran of the Year Award, presented at a special ceremony the previous day by Commissioner (soon to be Commission chairman) Shannon Whitfield.
It was a fun day ending with refreshments in LaFayette. At the end other patriots joined the crowd to celebrate and appreciate veterans.