Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) proudly announces that the organization has received a Georgia Humanities grant of $2,500 in support of "Beverly’s Historical Moments."
"Beverly’s Historical Moments" is a television talk show highlighting the African American history and legacy of Walker County and the northwest Georgia counties of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Whitfield counties. This grant will be used mainly for technical support and television time.
"Beverly’s Historical Moments" is hosted by Beverly C. Foster, president of WCAAHAA Inc. Each show stars community leaders with valuable historical and humanity knowledge.
The show is owned and is a production of WCAAHAA Inc. with copyright pending by host Foster. Humanity scholars are Foster and David P. Boyle, Ph.D. Boyle is president of the Walker County Historical Society, chair of the Marsh House board of trustees, a Walker County historian and local community leader.
Foster is not only an expert on local African American history, but she holds a master of medical science degree from Emory University School of Medicine and a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She has completed academic studies on the summa cum laude level from Georgia State University Department of African American Studies and American History. Furthermore, she is an author and a graduate of the Atlanta History Center Fellows Program, Atlanta.
"Beverly’s Historical Moments" airs live every fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. on UCTV/265, Fort Oglethorpe. Shows are live streamed on Facebook and UCTV265.com. Reruns may be viewed at UCTV265.com and https://www.uctv265.com/streaming.html.
Contact Foster by email at bevhismo@yahoo.com or text only at 770-881-0598.