Food to serve more than 5,100 meals was collected Saturday, May 15, by Scout units across 11 counties surrounding Chattanooga, including Hamilton, Catoosa, Walker and Dade counties.
To help alleviate hunger in the community, Scouting for Food is an annual collection of nonperishable food items, coordinated across the 11 counties served by the Cherokee Area Council. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank will deliver goods to various food pantries across the community who will receive the food collected, and in turn, give the food to hundreds of individuals or families in need.
“We are deeply grateful for the nourishing meals that Scouting for Food will be able to provide to the families in need in our community,” said Melissa Blevins, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. “In serving their community, the local Scouts are helping us provide food -- and hope -- to those neighbors in our community who are struggling and seeking food assistance.”
The Scouting for Food campaign involved door-to-door food collection efforts by Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA and Venturers. On the first of two successive Saturdays, Scouts distributed informational door hangers throughout their designated area. Saturday, May 15, Scouts collected the bags of food and took them to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
"The Scout slogan is do a good turn daily," said Council Commissioner Zachary McCarty. "Our Scouts log thousands of service hours annually. This project was a good way to kick off our Summer of Service and demonstrate to the community the values of Scouting that we teach to the youth of the program."
Contact Barbara Edwards with Cherokee Area Council at 423-713-7633 for additional information or to make a belated donation.
The Cherokee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America includes 11 counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, serving more than 2,000 youth annually and contributing thousands and thousands of community service hours locally.