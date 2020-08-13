Vickie Dycus, with RE/MAX Real Estate Center, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Only 22% of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.
“Vickie’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and our community has allowed her to achieve this high honor,” said broker/owner Joanna Jackson with RE/MAX Real Estate Center - LaFayette office. “Winning this award is a significant accomplishment, and we’re extremely proud that Vickie Dycus is a member of our RE/MAX team.”
Dycus has been serving her community as a RE/MAX agent for more than 20 years and has extensive experience working with both sellers and buyers in all price ranges. Among her list of achievements, she has earned the Executive Club and 100% Club numerous times during her time with RE/MAX. In addition, Dycus actively supports the local schools as a mentor to children and has volunteered with various projects with Catoosa Habitat.
RE/MAX Real Estate Center is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with offices at 1442 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, and 115 E. LaFayette Square, LaFayette. Both offices combined have a total of 23 realtors specializing in residential and commercial real estate.