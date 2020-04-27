When schools in Northwest Georgia and all over the state were ordered to close in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, students and parents alike began to ask questions about what would be done about certain school-related events already on the calendar.
And one of the events on the minds of many was prom, spring's annual rite of passage for high school upperclassmen.
Official school proms for all three Catoosa County high schools — Heritage, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold — ultimately had to be canceled as all three were scheduled to be held at venues in nearby Chattanooga. An executive order, signed by Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke on March 24, prohibited mass gatherings of 10 or more people through May 11, which fell after the scheduled prom dates.
However, a grassroots campaign to host proms for all three county schools is currently underway.
Jeremy Jones is heading up the efforts, which can be seen on the “Catoosa Prom 2020” Facebook page and the website CatoosaProm.com (expected to launch soon). Jones said he, along with about five other people, have been working and planning every single day to ultimately be able to hold individual proms for the county's students.
“When they announced they wouldn't be able to have their proms, I knew how much everybody was looking forward to having them,” he explained. “With my experience in owning a DJ company for several years and planning a bunch of weddings and being part of a bunch of proms, I knew I had enough experience and know-how to do one.
“It's something I can do for the community and I wanted to get the process started. When I floated the idea, a lot of parents we're excited and wanted to help, so we decided to make a go of it.”
Jones said that over 500 survey responses, split fairly evenly among the students at the three schools, had by a 2-to-1 margin opted for a prom in early June rather than late July, based on venue availability. He said the early date was generally selected due to there being the least chance of interfering with pre-planned family vacations and the process of seniors getting ready to go off to college, among other factors.
He said the Colonnade in Ringgold has been booked for all three proms. By random draw, conducted live on a Facebook video on April 18, LFO's prom is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2. Heritage's prom is slated for Wednesday, June 3, and Ringgold's prom is scheduled for Thursday, June 4. All three events will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are currently priced at $45 per student and are on sale now through Eventbrite. Links for ticket sales for each prom are currently on the Facebook page and the prom's website.
Jones said that they are looking for corporate and business sponsors to help give students the best prom possible and to keep ticket prices as low as possible. He added that Southern Charm in Ringgold, who does tuxedo rentals, has already made a sizable commitment to support the event.
“They were the first ones to reach out to us when they heard about it because they've had so many people calling them not knowing what to do (about prom),” Jones said. “They've been telling us what they're hearing is positive comments from the students and that they are looking forward to it.”
Jones said his group wants as much student involvement as it can get, adding that they have reached out to junior class officers and prom committees at each school to try and give each of the three schools a prom that is as close to their original vision as possible.
“We want the kids to have as much control of this as possible,” he said. “Whatever each school wants to do, we're going to do as much as possible and within the budget that we have, to accommodate them.”
He added that while there will be limitations to what they can do to tailor each of the proms to each of the three schools' original ideas, he plans to use his connections in the entertainment business to give the students a prom they will never forget.
“The students are going to get a lot of bang for their buck,” he added. “The type of setup we're going to have is going to be bigger than any single prom we've ever had in Catoosa County. It might even rival some concerts as far as how much sound, lighting and decorations we'll be able to have.”
Jones said that while most everyone has been very positive about the prom idea, there have been some concerns voiced about it not being a school-sponsored event. However, Jones said his group is working to address those concerns to put parents' worries at ease.
“We're going to adhere to or even exceed the standards set by the state school board and their requirements for school events as far as the number of chaperones and security,” he explained. “My child is in the Catoosa County school system, so we have a copy of the Catoosa County Schools Code of Conduct. Those rules are going to be enforced at this prom just like any other school event.
“We've already reached out to the Sheriff's Department and they're working with us. We're hoping to have the SROs (school resource officers) for each school there, in addition to other officers. While it's not an official school event, we are going to treat it as one as far as any type of rules and regulations.”
He said that prohibiting tobacco and vaping products and ID checks at the doors will be among some of the rules that will be implemented. In addition, any students that have been expelled from school will not be allowed to attend and if students are on any lists that prevent them from attending school events, they all will also not be allowed to participate.
“Our main concern right now is to make sure we have enough chaperones,” he added. “We're trying to get in touch with as many teachers as possible, asking if they would want to chaperone and, obviously, we'll be paying them to do that because if we don't have enough chaperones, then the event can't take place.
“But we're not that concerned about it. With the overwhelming positive response, just about every teacher I've talked to has agreed to do it. We're confident we'll have enough to make sure that it can go on.”
Of course, Jones said that there are no guarantees that large gatherings will be allowed by the beginning of June. However, with just weeks left on the calendar before the scheduled prom dates, he said the planning process is still “full steam ahead”.
“We are anticipating being able to have it,” he added. “The recent move by the governor of Georgia certainly gave us hope that we're on the right track. But science is what science is, so we'll see in two or three weeks what the status is and, hopefully by then, we'll know for sure. But we certainly hope for the kids' sake that were allowed to have it.
“The venue knows and all of the vendors know that if government regulations are still in effect that won't let us have it, then we've done the best we could do.”