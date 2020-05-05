Update: 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 5
Catoosa County has 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is same number it had on Monday, May 4. Walker County cases went from 60 to 61. Whitfield County cases rose from 120 to 128, and it has one more death, from 5 to 6 deaths. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats, with most information in its report updated hourly, while the total number of tests is updated only twice per day.
- Catoosa County: 51 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 61 cases, 0 deaths
- Whitfield County: 128 cases, 6 deaths
- Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death
- Chattooga County: 15 cases, 2 deaths
- Bartow County: 345 cases, 31 deaths
- Floyd County: 150 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 116 cases, 13 deaths
- Murray County: 34 cases, 1 death
- Georgia: 29,560 cases, 1,258 deaths, 200,814 tested, 5,574 hospitalized
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 180 cases, 13 deaths
Update: 11:25 a.m. Monday, May 4
Catoosa County has 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is three more cases than it had on Saturday, May 2. Walker County cases remain at 60. Whitfield County cases rose from 118 to 120 and it has one more death, from 4 to 5 deaths. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats, with most information in its report updated hourly, while the total number of tests is updated only twice per day.
- Catoosa County: 51 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 60 cases, 0 deaths
- Whitfield County: 120 cases, 5 deaths
- Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death
- Chattooga County: 15 cases, 2 deaths
- Bartow County: 329 cases, 31 deaths
- Floyd County: 149 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 114 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 33 cases, 1 death
- Georgia: 29,103 cases, 1,204 deaths, 183.002 tested, 5,444 hospitalized
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 172 cases, 13 deaths
Update: 11:25 a.m. Saturday, May 2
Catoosa County has 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is two more cases than it had on Friday, May 1. Walker County cases remained at 60. Whitfield County cases rose from 108 to 118. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats, with most information in its report updated hourly, while the total number of tests is updated only twice per day.
- Catoosa County: 48 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 60 cases, 0 deaths
- Whitfield County: 118 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 16 cases, 2 deaths
- Bartow County: 324 cases, 31 deaths
- Floyd County: 145 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 113 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 31 cases, 1 death
- Georgia: 28,133 cases, 1,171 deaths, 168,367 tested, 5,350 hospitalized
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 160 cases, 13 deaths
Update: 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 1
Catoosa County has 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the same number as on Thursday, April 30. Walker County cases went down to 60, from 61 the previous day. Whitfield County cases rose from 96 to 108. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats, with most information in its report updated hourly, while the total number of tests is updated only twice per day.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 60 cases, 0 deaths
- Whitfield County: 108 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Dade County: 15 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 16 cases, 2 deaths
- Bartow County: 318 cases, 30 deaths
- Floyd County: 144 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 102 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 31 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths, 143,790 tested, 5,110 hospitalized
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 156 cases, 13 deaths
Update: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30
Catoosa County has 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one less case than on Wednesday, April 29. Walker County cases increased to 61, from 58 the previous day. Whitfield County cases rose from 77 to 96. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats, with most information in its report updated hourly, while the total number of tests is updated only twice per day.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 61 cases, 0 deaths
- Whitfield County: 96 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Dade County: 14 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 16 cases, 2 deaths
- Bartow County: 310 cases, 30 deaths
- Floyd County: 139 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 92 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 31 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths, 143,790 tested, 5,110 hospitalized
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 152 cases, 13 deaths
Update: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 29
Catoosa County has 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 46 cases on Tuesday, April 28. Walker County remains at 58. Whitfield County cases rose from 73 to 76. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats, with most information in its report updated hourly, while the total number of tests is updated only twice per day.
- Catoosa County: 47 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 58 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 14 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 16 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 76 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 306 cases, 30 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 149 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 138 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 86 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 27 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths, 140,223 tested, 4,948 hospitalized
Update: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 28
Catoosa County remains at 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Walker County has 58, which is one less case than it had the previous day. Whitfield County cases rose from 67 to 73.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 58 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 14 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 14 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 73 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 292 cases, 30 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 146 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 134 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 81 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 26 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 24,498 cases, 1,020 deaths, 127,169 tested, 4,760 hospitalized
Update: Noon Monday, April 27
Catoosa County remains at 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Walker County remains at 59. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 17 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 13 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 67 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 288 cases, 28 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 141 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 133 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 81 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 24 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 23,773 cases, 942 (3.96%) deaths, 127,169 tested, 4,433 (18.65%) hospitalized
Update: Noon Sunday, April 26
Catoosa County remains at 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Walker County remains at 59. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 13 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 63 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 285 cases, 28 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 140 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 133 cases, 10 deaths
- Gordon County: 81 cases, 10 deaths
- Murray County: 24 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 23,401 cases, 912 (3.9%) deaths, 122,604 tested, 4,359 (18.63%) hospitalized
Update: Noon Saturday, April 25
Catoosa County has 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Walker County has 59. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 13 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 62 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 274 cases, 28 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 141 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 131 cases, 10 deaths
- Gordon County: 78 cases, 10 deaths
- Murray County: 22 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 22,695 cases, 904 (3.98%) deaths, 119,014 tested, 4,326 (19.06%) hospitalized