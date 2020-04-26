COVID-19

Update: Noon Sunday, April 26

Catoosa County remains at 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Walker County remains at 59. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

  • Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
  • Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
  • Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
  • Chattooga County: 13 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
  • Whitfield County: 63 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
  • Bartow County: 285 cases, 28 deaths
  • Hamilton County, Tenn.: 140 cases, 13 deaths
  • Floyd County: 133 cases, 10 deaths
  • Gordon County: 81 cases, 10 deaths
  • Murray County: 24 cases, 0 deaths
  • Georgia: 23,401 cases, 912 (3.9%) deaths, 122,604 tested, 4,359 (18.63%) hospitalized

Update: Noon Saturday, April 25

Catoosa County has 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Walker County has 59. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

  • Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
  • Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
  • Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
  • Chattooga County: 13 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
  • Whitfield County: 62 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
  • Bartow County: 274 cases, 28 deaths
  • Hamilton County, Tenn.: 141 cases, 13 deaths
  • Floyd County: 131 cases, 10 deaths
  • Gordon County: 78 cases, 10 deaths
  • Murray County: 22 cases, 0 deaths
  • Georgia: 22,695 cases, 904 (3.98%) deaths, 119,014 tested, 4,326 (19.06%) hospitalized

