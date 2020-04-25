Update: Noon Saturday, April 25
Catoosa County has 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Walker County has 59. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 13 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 62 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 274 cases, 28 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 141 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 131 cases, 10 deaths
- Gordon County: 78 cases, 10 deaths
- Murray County: 22 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 22,695 cases, 904 (3.98%) deaths, 119,014 tested, 4,326 (19.06%) hospitalized