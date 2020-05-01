Update: 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 1
Catoosa County has 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the same number as on Thursday, April 30. Walker County cases went down to 60, from 61 the previous day. Whitfield County cases rose from 96 to 108. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats, with most information in its report updated hourly, while the total number of tests is updated only twice per day.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 60 cases, 0 deaths
- Whitfield County: 108 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Dade County: 15 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 16 cases, 2 deaths
- Bartow County: 318 cases, 30 deaths
- Floyd County: 144 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 102 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 31 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths, 143,790 tested, 5,110 hospitalized
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 156 cases, 13 deaths
Update: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30
Catoosa County has 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one less case than on Wednesday, April 29. Walker County cases increased to 61, from 58 the previous day. Whitfield County cases rose from 77 to 96. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats, with most information in its report updated hourly, while the total number of tests is updated only twice per day.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 61 cases, 0 deaths
- Whitfield County: 96 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Dade County: 14 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 16 cases, 2 deaths
- Bartow County: 310 cases, 30 deaths
- Floyd County: 139 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 92 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 31 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths, 143,790 tested, 5,110 hospitalized
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 152 cases, 13 deaths
Update: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 29
Catoosa County has 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 46 cases on Tuesday, April 28. Walker County remains at 58. Whitfield County cases rose from 73 to 76. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats, with most information in its report updated hourly, while the total number of tests is updated only twice per day.
- Catoosa County: 47 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 58 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 14 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 16 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 76 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 306 cases, 30 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 149 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 138 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 86 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 27 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths, 140,223 tested, 4,948 hospitalized
Update: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 28
Catoosa County remains at 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Walker County has 58, which is one less case than it had the previous day. Whitfield County cases rose from 67 to 73.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 58 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 14 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 14 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 73 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 292 cases, 30 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 146 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 134 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 81 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 26 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 24,498 cases, 1,020 deaths, 127,169 tested, 4,760 hospitalized
Update: Noon Monday, April 27
Catoosa County remains at 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Walker County remains at 59. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 17 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 13 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 67 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 288 cases, 28 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 141 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 133 cases, 11 deaths
- Gordon County: 81 cases, 12 deaths
- Murray County: 24 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 23,773 cases, 942 (3.96%) deaths, 127,169 tested, 4,433 (18.65%) hospitalized
Update: Noon Sunday, April 26
Catoosa County remains at 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Walker County remains at 59. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 13 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 63 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 285 cases, 28 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 140 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 133 cases, 10 deaths
- Gordon County: 81 cases, 10 deaths
- Murray County: 24 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 23,401 cases, 912 (3.9%) deaths, 122,604 tested, 4,359 (18.63%) hospitalized
Update: Noon Saturday, April 25
Catoosa County has 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Walker County has 59. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 46 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 16 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying health conditions)
- Chattooga County: 13 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying health conditions)
- Whitfield County: 62 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Bartow County: 274 cases, 28 deaths
- Hamilton County, Tenn.: 141 cases, 13 deaths
- Floyd County: 131 cases, 10 deaths
- Gordon County: 78 cases, 10 deaths
- Murray County: 22 cases, 0 deaths
- Georgia: 22,695 cases, 904 (3.98%) deaths, 119,014 tested, 4,326 (19.06%) hospitalized