The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Wednesday, April 22. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 29 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 36 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 13 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 10 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Whitfield County: 47 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 20,740 cases, 836 (4.03%) deaths, 84,072 tested, 3,959 (19.09%) hospitalized
As a comparison, here are the stats from a week earlier, Wednesday, April 15 ...
- Catoosa County: 17 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 13 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 3 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 8 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Whitfield County: 31 cases, 3 deaths (78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 14,223 cases, 501 (3.52%) deaths, 61,795 tested, 2,769 (19.47%) hospitalized