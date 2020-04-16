COVID-19

The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Thursday, April 16. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

  • Catoosa County: 18 cases, 0 deaths
  • Walker County: 13 cases, 0 deaths
  • Dade County: 7 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
  • Chattooga County: 8 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
  • Whitfield County: 33 cases, 3 deaths (78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
  • Georgia: 15,669 cases, 587 (3.75%) deaths, 67,939 tested, 3,108 (19.84%) hospitalized

