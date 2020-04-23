The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Thursday, April 23. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 45 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 59 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 15 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 11 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Whitfield County: 59 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male with underlying conditions; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 21,512 cases, 872 (4.05%) deaths, 84,072 tested, 4,069 (18.92%) hospitalized
As a comparison, here are the stats from a week earlier, Thursday, April 16 ...
- Catoosa County: 18 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 13 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 7 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 8 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Whitfield County: 33 cases, 3 deaths (78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 15,669 cases, 587 (3.75%) deaths, 67,939 tested, 3,108 (19.84%) hospitalized