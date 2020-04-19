The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Sunday, April 19. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 19 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 15 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 8 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 9 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Whitfield County: 43 cases, 3 deaths (78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 18,301 cases, 687 (3.75%) deaths, 79,933 tested, 3,464 (18.93%) hospitalized
As a comparison, here are the stats from a week ago, Sunday, April 12 ...
- Catoosa County: 12 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 2 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 6 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Whitfield County: 24 cases, 3 deaths (78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 12,452 cases, 433 (3.48%) deaths, 54,453 tested, 2,505 (20.12%) hospitalized