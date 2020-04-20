The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Monday, April 20. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 21 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 15 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 8 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 9 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Whitfield County: 44 cases, 4 deaths (75-year-old male, unknown if underlying conditions existed; 78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 18,947 cases, 733 (3.87%) deaths, 84,328 tested, 3,550 (18.74%) hospitalized
As a comparison, here are the stats from a week ago, Monday, April 13 ...
- Catoosa County: 13 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 2 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 7 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Whitfield County: 26 cases, 3 deaths (78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 13,315 cases, 464 (3.48%) deaths, 57,021 tested, 2,589 (19.44%) hospitalized