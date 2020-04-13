The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Monday, April 13. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
♦ Catoosa County: 13 cases, 0 deaths
♦ Walker County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
♦ Dade County: 2 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
♦ Chattooga County: 7 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
♦ Whitfield County: 26 cases, 3 deaths (78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
♦ Georgia: 13,315 cases, 464 (3.48%) deaths, 57,021 tested, 2,589 (19.44%) hospitalized