On May 25, members of WoodmenLife Chapter 310 of LaFayette awarded Safe Driver awards to Walker County school bus drivers for their driving safety. The pins and certificates were provided by WoodmenLife. Monnette Crabtree, sales representative and chapter secretary, was on hand at the bus driver awards day ceremony.
Part of WoodmenLife's Heart & Heritage Awards program, Safe Driver awards recognize and show appreciation to school bus drivers who have safely transported children to school for one or more years. Those who have driven accident-free for one to four years receive certificates. Those whose safe driving record spans five or more years are presented pins. These are provided in five-year increments. We are proud to announce the following: driver of the year, Heather Woodard; attendant of the year, Karol Cole.
In addition, special recognition of the three ladies of bus 130 that travels to Orange Grove and the Marty Center as follows: driver, Angie Williamson; attendant, Diane Pell; medical trained attendant, Gale Wiegand. Wiegand recognized a student in crisis and as a team they worked together successfully to take care of the situation and protect the health of the student.
“Thank you to all drivers and attendants for protecting our children as you transport them safely” said Crabtree.”
The WoodmenLife Heart & Heritage Award program is just one of the wide range of valuable extras the organization offers its members. A person becomes a member when they purchase a life insurance or retirement product with WoodmenLife Insurance.
