On Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special two-hour car caravan tour of Chickamauga Battlefield taking advantage of the lack of foliage to view the landscape.
This tour begins at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.
On the afternoon of September 19, 1863, Confederate soldiers of Irish-born Gen. Patrick Cleburne’s hard-hitting division marched onto the battlefield. However, the battle confined them, and though their fighting was difficult, it was without spectacular results.
Join the park as it uses the visible terrain to better understand the story about Gen. Cleburne and his famed division during the battle along the banks of Chickamauga Creek.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.