On Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will host a special 30-minute program with a local National Park Trust Student Ambassador as part of the trust’s annual “Kids to Parks Day” initiative. The program will take place outdoors at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 3370 LaFayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
This year marks the 13th anniversary of Kids to Parks Day, an annual day of outdoor exploration at local, state, and national parks and public lands across the country. Organized by the National Park Trust, the mission of Kids to Parks Day is to foster future outdoor enthusiasts and help with developing the next generation of park stewards by engaging kids in memorable outdoor experiences. While discovering and exploring our parks, kids learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, STEM, and the history of our country and its amazing national treasures – because kids need parks and parks need kids.
We hope you and/or your kids will join this young ambassador as he shares his love of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, what the park means to him, and how you can help preserve and protect this park for future generations.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.