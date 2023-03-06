On Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park invites the public to participate in a special 45-minute, ranger-led, program examining the story of four cannons belonging to Cobb’s Kentucky Battery and how each one got its unique name. This program will be held at Bragg Reservation on Missionary Ridge, 3136 S Crest Place, Chattanooga.
Today, in Bragg Reservation, four cannons mark the position where a battery of artillery was placed on the morning of Nov. 25, 1863, during Missionary Ridge’s defense by Confederate forces. Encountering artillery pieces is not uncommon when visiting Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, as there are more than 250 cannons scattered throughout the park’s various units. However, these particular cannons are a bit different. By special request of Confederate General Braxton Bragg, the guns were named “Lady Buckner,” “Lady Breckinridge,” “Lady Lyon,” and “Lady Gracey”. Why did they get these special names? This program will give you the answer to this intriguing question.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.