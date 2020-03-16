The March 2020 Walker County Historical Society meeting will be Sunday, March 22, 2:30-3:30 p.m., at the Welcome Center, 309 N. Main St., LaFayette. It will be a joint meeting with the Marsh House Museum Clayton Bell Scholarship Reception. Come hear about the projects of the student interns, enjoy refreshments and make a contribution to the scholarship fund.
The student interns for 2018-19 were Isabel Dickson, Ridgeland High; Penelope Hobbs, LaFayette; and Emily Harris, Gordon Lee. Shelly Knight of LaFayette High is the student intern for 2020.
Applications are being received for 2020-21 with an application form from high school counselors or on the Marsh House website at marshhouseoflafayette.org.
As a special treat, there will be a book signing by Dr. Kathryn Roe Coker and Jason Wetzel who will have copies of their new book, "Georgia POW Camps in WWII."
For more information, contact David Boyle at 706-764-2801.