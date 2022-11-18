Rep. Mike Cameron, a Republican from Rossville, gave the invocation and closing prayer. He represents Georgia House of Representatives District 1, which includes the western half of Walker County and all of Dade County.
Over 200 people heard bagpipes playing as they entered the Walker Civic Center to honor all Veterans of past and currently serving our country. The room and stage were decorated in red white and blue. A committee team was led by Tina Croce, herself a veteran, to celebrate and appreciate as she joyously welcomed all veterans and their families. Invocation and closing prayer were by our state House representative, Mike Cameron.
The LaFayette High School ROTC team presented the colors and all stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem was sung by Mrs. Linda Harding and piano led in playing songs from every branch of service.
A surprise treat was a group of singers from Naomi Elementary under leadership of Ms. Melissa Barnett. The group received rousing applause.
A dinner was served, delivered by the Empty Nest Bakery and the famous Wardlaw Lucky Eye BBQ.
The most heart-wrenching “missing man and killed in action” table ceremony was performed by Rolling Thunder, TN 2. Many eyes or hearts were touched. Many great door prizes were awarded to Veterans.
Clay Fuller then explained the lifetime oath each service person takes and led that oath for all of us pledging to uphold the Constitution.
Then Tina thanked her team and all who participated.
Bagpipes we’re played by Jack Pierce, and Marine Veteran Jim Hunzinker greeted people arriving at a remarkable event. The group sang God Bless America.
Article submitted by Nancy Burton, Walker County Republican Party.