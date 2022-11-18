Over 200 people heard bagpipes playing as they entered the Walker Civic Center to honor all Veterans of past and currently serving our country. The room and stage were decorated in red white and blue. A committee team was led by Tina Croce, herself a veteran, to celebrate and appreciate as she joyously welcomed all veterans and their families. Invocation and closing prayer were by our state House representative, Mike Cameron.

The LaFayette High School ROTC team presented the colors and all stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem was sung by Mrs. Linda Harding and piano led in playing songs from every branch of service.

Article submitted by Nancy Burton, Walker County Republican Party.

