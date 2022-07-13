Meeting was held June 26, 3:00 pm, at the Eagle’s Rest Ranch in Flintstone.
Present: More than 60 persons, including officers and guests from Catoosa and Dade County Historical Societies.
Minutes of May meeting were summarized and approved by consensus.
Treasure’s report: $2800 in checking.
We still need to fill the office of recording secretary.
Member Doug Carson gave a gripping account of the chase of three of the Andrew’s Raiders who, after abandoning the General Train Engine, then headed for Bridgeport, Alabama, from near Ringgold and passed through what is now Flintstone. Descendants of several of the chasers of the Raiders were present. A reading of the summary of the Great Chase was done by Elias Chandler, youth historian. The presenters had prepared a large display of photographs of people involved in the Great Train Chase and the great foot chase as well as newspaper articles and books on the subject. The audience had several questions. It was a wonderful program with a large attendance, perhaps due to a special article in the Chattanooga Times Free Press about the meeting. Videos of the meeting may be viewed at: Walker County Historical Society | Facebook.
Next meeting: Sunday, August 28, 3:00 pm, WCHS
Mr. Kenny White shares stories from When Noble was a Village. The general stores, the churches, the barbershop, the filling stations, the restaurants, the farms and dairies and cemeteries.
Site: Center Point Church Fellowship Hall off US 27 in Noble.