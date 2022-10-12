Walker Democrats, Agenda, October 6th, General Meeting, 7:00 pm, Dari Dip, LaFayette
Welcome By Chair David Boyle.
Minutes of last meeting, sent on email. Approved.
Treasurer’s Report: $3762, additional deposits to be made next week. Earnings from the rally will be reported next month.
Update on Youth Outreach worker and projects. Developing College Democrats groups at all local colleges. Find students who will help! There were 23 students at the first Young Democrats meeting at Dalton State College last week. Folks are encouraged to follow our Facebook page to get current news.
Old Business:
Report of delegates to State Convention. Mike Rasbury spoke of a wonderful, inspiring event.
Table at Marsh House Heritage Day, September 15, 2022, 10-2. DONE by volunteers.
Voter Outreach post card mailing project. Almost all of the 3500 usual Democratic voters have been mailed a postcard to encourage voting on November 8.
Rally for Oct. 1—About 60 persons participated. The food by Susan Hays was great. The program including flag ceremony, songs by Vince Stalling, speech by Kathleen Minor, and campaign speeches by Marcus Flowers and others was excellent. There was a consensus that we should have these types of events regularly.
New Business: Get Out the Vote.
A motion was made (1) by George Rogers and (2) Mike Rasbury to put up some billboards. Motion passed with approval of funding (general treasury and sponsors) unanimously. The electronic billboard at Ft. Oglethorpe will be considered also.
Report: Shawn Turner, Walker County Board of Elections, meetings open to the public, next one on Thursday, October 13
-Paid positions, able bodied people to help set up and take down voting machines, contact Shawn (423-240-6793) or election office for details
-Volunteers needed, poll watchers, contact David Boyle to have your name submitted for training
-Volunteers needed, voter review panel during vote counting, 2 Democratic representatives needed, contact David Boyle
-Open to the public, observe voting machine calibration, tentatively October 25, contact Shawn (423-240-6793) or election office for details
Power of Three (Kathleen Minor)- on election day, call 3 people and ask, “Have you voted yet?” and “Have you voted Democratic?” Then ask each of those people to call 3 people and ask the same questions, and so on.
Consider having annual “Kindness and Civility” and “Civic Engagement” Rally.
Next meeting, November 3, Greg's Restaurant, come at 6pm for dinner and 7pm for business meeting
Stan Porter, Secretary