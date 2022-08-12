The meeting starting at 7:15 pm at the LaFayette Library with Dr David Boyle presiding.
The previous Minutes were approved as submitted.
There was no Treasurer's report due to the passing of Julia Sexton: however, Dr Boyle stated an approximate balance of $ 5,500.
The floor was opened for nominations for treasurer. George Rogers was nominated by Carole Moore, 2nd by Donald white. No other nominations were heard. Mr. Rogers was elected unanimously.
We received a report from our new Youth Outreach worker, Stella Babb, on her efforts to develop a network of young progressive voters in Walker County. She will work with the events committee to hold a fund raiser later this year. She is primarily looking for individuals ages 40 and under. Stella requested approval for up to $2,000 for use in the outreach project to contact potential young voters beginning this month. Also, she will be coordinating our mail program reaching out to 3,000 potential democratic voters as we did in the last general election. The projected cost is $ 2,500, after a spirited debate the measure was approved unanimously. Motion Dana Cole, 2nd David Cofield.
It was recommended that Delegates attending the Georgia State Democratic Convention, if desired, could seek reimbursement of expenses. Motion to approve David Cofield, 2nd Stan Porter was approved unanimously.
The General Meeting Adjourned at 7:45
The Walker County Democratic Committee Caucus was immediately called to order with Dr. David Boyle presiding. The Chair appointed Dr Boyle to run the election of Delegates to the Georgia State Democratic Convention.
The election was held on printed ballots to be signed by each individual. The ballot required a vote for two delegates and one alternate. The election comprised of two votes, one by the county committee members elected in our June 30, county caucus and one by the General Caucus membership present tonight electing members as well.
Nathan Gibson and David Mason were elected delegates by the county committee with David Rowan as alternate. The general county caucus elected Stacey Suttle and Margaret Hall as delegates with Billie Abney as the alternate.
Our next meeting will Thursday, September 15, 7:00 pm, due to travel plans of Dr Boyle at the Chickamauga Library. The meeting adjourned at 8:15.