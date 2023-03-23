The meeting started at 7:00 pm at the Rossville Library with Dr. David Boyle presiding.
Guest Ron Littlefield former Mayor of Chattanooga.
The Agenda was approved
The previous meeting minutes of February 2, 2023 were approved as submitted electronically.
Treasurer's: George Rogers reported beginning balance $5,949.00 minus $1,500 ( withheld for scholarship) for cash available $4,949.60.
New Business
David Boyle gave an update on current bills before the Ga House and Senate which will weaken our election system. They are House bill 422 and Senate Bill’s 122, 212, and 222. Citizens are asked to contact our State Representatives and Senator voicing our concerns with this proposed legislation. The Georgia legislature is working hard to undermine our voting rights. He also encouraged us to think long-term of how we would like the political landscape to be in five years in our region of Georgia.
Guest speaker Ron Littlefield gave an outstanding presentation on the lack of civility in politics in our nation. He gave several examples of bipartisan and nonpartisan cooperation from his time as Mayor of Chattanooga. He spoke candidly on how mean-spirited not only politicians are but certain factions within our community. It is critical now more than ever for our party to increase efforts promoting civility. He encouraged us to get out the vote and to be willing to work across party lines.
The meeting adjourned at 8:25 pm. Our next meeting will be Thursday, April 6th, 7:00 at the La Fayette Library.