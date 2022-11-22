The community is invited to attend the African American Museum and Cultural Center's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Wardlaw Building, 309 N. Main St., LaFayette, Ga. Light refreshments will be served.
Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) announces the grand opening of the African American Museum highlighting the Our Journey, timeline and kiosk interactive exhibit. This exhibit commiserates the journey of African Americans in Walker County. Also, there will be highlights of the African American Heritage of Chattooga, Catoosa and Dade counties. The museum is located in the Wardlaw Building, 309 North Main Street, LaFayette.
Funding for this exhibit has been provided by the Georgia Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. For more information, please visit www.GeorgiaHumanities.org. Light refreshments.
Also, WCAAHAA’s is proud to announce the receiving of an art grant for a mural for the north wall of the museum that includes a mini mural project for students of Walker County, grades kindergarten through twelfth. This project will include public schools, private schools and Walker County’s churches’ members of that age. For more information, please email wcaahaa@yahoo.com. Or in January, contact your principal or teacher. WCAAHAA is in need of a financial match for this grant. Donations will be greatly appreciated. This program is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency-the National Endowment for the Arts.
WCAAHAA invites the community to come and grow with us. Please, bring any artifacts you wish exhibited in the museum to 309 N. Main Street, La Fayette, Georgia or call 706-670-1165.