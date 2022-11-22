Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) announces the grand opening of the African American Museum highlighting the Our Journey, timeline and kiosk interactive exhibit. This exhibit commiserates the journey of African Americans in Walker County. Also, there will be highlights of the African American Heritage of Chattooga, Catoosa and Dade counties. The museum is located in the Wardlaw Building, 309 North Main Street, LaFayette.

African American Museum and Cultural Center

The community is invited to attend the African American Museum and Cultural Center's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Wardlaw Building, 309 N. Main St., LaFayette, Ga. Light refreshments will be served.

Funding for this exhibit has been provided by the Georgia Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. For more information, please visit www.GeorgiaHumanities.org. Light refreshments.

Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president.

