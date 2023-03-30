When Elder and Sister Banford of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visited the Walker County African American Museum in LaFayette, they noticed the poor condition of the USA flag flying over the museum; therefore, they offered to donate a new flag.
The director and assistant director of the museum, Beverly Foster and Stacey Suttle, were delighted with this kind gesture. Thus, on March 28, 2023, the Boy Scouts of the LaFayette First Baptist Church, under the leadership of Clay Tracy, respectfully exchanged the flags. Furthermore, the Scouts will give the old flag a proper retirement.
Several members of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints were in attendance during the flag raising: Scott Vicznesky, president and minister of the LaFayette congregation; Jason Isaacson, president of the Chattanooga Tennessee and North Georgia region; Alana and Brian Brodniak, leaders of the church’s interfaith outreach,; Christopher Beckstrand, communications director for the Chattanooga and North Georgia region and youth members.
Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. greatly appreciates the coming together of these groups to assist the museum.
The museum is located at 309 N. Main Street, LaFayette; 706-670-1165.
Articles submitted by Beverly Foster, museum director.