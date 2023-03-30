Raising flag

When Elder and Sister Banford of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visited the Walker County African American Museum in LaFayette, they noticed the poor condition of the USA flag flying over the museum; therefore, they offered to donate a new flag.

The director and assistant director of the museum, Beverly Foster and Stacey Suttle, were delighted with this kind gesture. Thus, on March 28, 2023, the Boy Scouts of the LaFayette First Baptist Church, under the leadership of Clay Tracy, respectfully exchanged the flags. Furthermore, the Scouts will give the old flag a proper retirement.

Articles submitted by Beverly Foster, museum director.

