Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) and the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center and Memorial Park Task Force continue with slow but diligent steps to success. Our major goal is to produce a museum and memorial park of quality. We wish to create spaces the citizens of Walker County may proudly visit, enjoy and invite their friends. Local museums such as The Marsh House of La Fayette, The Sixth Cavalry Museum of Fort Oglethorpe and The Bessie Smith African American Cultural Center of Chattanooga have contributed valuable pointers and assistance. Also, the support of the Walker County community and local civic organizations is greatly appreciated.
The museum is housed in the Wardlaw Building located at 309 N. Main Street, La Fayette. The building was once an Old Long John Silver Restaurant donated to the county by the Wardlaw family. However, the building had not seen repairs or updates in over twenty years. Nevertheless, the county under the direction of county’s facility manager Todd Byrd and supervisor Stacey Higgins is doing an excellent job of bringing the building to code and American Disability Act (ADA) accessibility such that every citizen of Walker County may have access to the building as they enjoy access to the county’s Marsh House. The museum is on schedule to be an intricate part of the historic and tourist landscape of LaFayette and Walker County. The museum is scheduled for opening in December with an interactive timeline exhibit highlighting the historical journey of African Americans in Walker County. This exhibit will include a kiosk for guests’ interactions and learning experiences. This exhibit is sponsored by a generous grant from the Georgia Council for the Humanities American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act Grant.
Over the years, Roper Corp. has selected charities and nonprofit organizations to assist on their community service day. WCAAHAA greatly appreciates the selection of the museum and memorial park site for Roper Corp.’s community service day on October 21st. Under the leadership of plant manager Luther Ingram and outreach coordinators, Edward Mahammad, Kay Henderson and Willie Warren, the museum’s exterior was prime painted and readied for the placement of a future mural. Approximately thirty Roper employees volunteered their time and thus the work went quickly, efficiently and enjoyably.
Even the plant manager joined the fun with painting and sign placement at the memorial park site. The sign was donated and fabricated by the Roper Corp. The memorial park site is located on West Villanow Street near the Dairy Dip Restaurant. The sign marks the daunting task facing the WCAAHAA and the Task Force to raise $500,000 to provide an area of excellence for Walker County’s residents and friends. Furthermore, we greatly appreciate Innovative Gardeners of Chickamauga under the direction of president Jacqueline McGintis for their guidance with the proper planting of roses and the development of a small garden to beautify the space for the memorial park sign.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, children from the community, including Gilbert, Naomi and Stone Creek Elementary Schools, Chattanooga Valley Middle School, LaFayette High School and others participated in the museum’s Art on the Block Day sponsored by the LaFayette Walmart, Roper Corp., the T. R. Mitchell Memorial Fund, WCAAHAA and the Dairy Dip Restaurant. Students, parents, grandparents and teachers enjoyed painting colorful designs on the concrete. Billy Smith of the Roper Corp. was our talented and delightful tattoo artist. We invite everyone to come to West Villanow Street and enjoy the artwork.
As we enter this holiday season of giving and sharing, please remember our greatest needs are additional museum board members and donations for the memorial park. The park most likely will be developed in stages as funds are raised for each stage. If you wish to donate to the memorial park’s development, please mail donations to WCAAHAA, P.O Box 963, Chickamauga, GA 30707. Or come by the museum, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The museum phone number is 706-670-1165, email: wcaahaa@yahoo.com. Also, you may donate via the below link. Please stroll to Memorial Park Donation area. Any amount is greatly appreciated. https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZB55HXKMKEEAQ
Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of WCAAHAA Inc., Museum and Memorial Park Task Force chair.