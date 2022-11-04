Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) and the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center and Memorial Park Task Force continue with slow but diligent steps to success. Our major goal is to produce a museum and memorial park of quality. We wish to create spaces the citizens of Walker County may proudly visit, enjoy and invite their friends. Local museums such as The Marsh House of La Fayette, The Sixth Cavalry Museum of Fort Oglethorpe and The Bessie Smith African American Cultural Center of Chattanooga have contributed valuable pointers and assistance. Also, the support of the Walker County community and local civic organizations is greatly appreciated.

The museum is housed in the Wardlaw Building located at 309 N. Main Street, La Fayette. The building was once an Old Long John Silver Restaurant donated to the county by the Wardlaw family. However, the building had not seen repairs or updates in over twenty years. Nevertheless, the county under the direction of county’s facility manager Todd Byrd and supervisor Stacey Higgins is doing an excellent job of bringing the building to code and American Disability Act (ADA) accessibility such that every citizen of Walker County may have access to the building as they enjoy access to the county’s Marsh House. The museum is on schedule to be an intricate part of the historic and tourist landscape of LaFayette and Walker County. The museum is scheduled for opening in December with an interactive timeline exhibit highlighting the historical journey of African Americans in Walker County. This exhibit will include a kiosk for guests’ interactions and learning experiences. This exhibit is sponsored by a generous grant from the Georgia Council for the Humanities American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act Grant.

GeorgiaCouncil for the Humanities
Volunteers

Approximately thirty Roper Corp. employees volunteered their time.
Sign

Roper Corp., Oct. 21, 2022, with Beverly Foster and group at park, placing sign.
Art

Art on the Block Day.

Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of WCAAHAA Inc., Museum and Memorial Park Task Force chair.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In