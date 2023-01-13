Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc.’s 2023 African American History Month Contest consists of designing a mini-mural for the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center.
WCAAHAA has a professional muralist for the actual mural design; however, the student winners’ murals will be exhibited in the center and on Beverly’s Historical Moments television show.
There will be a first place, second place and third place winner in each of the following categories: elementary school, middle school and high school.
Elementary school includes kindergarten. Private, public, home school and GED students 18 years old and under may enter.
Winners will not be per school, but per category. In each category, first place will receive $100; second place $50 and third place $25.
The LaFayette Woman's Club will be partnering with this project with Theresa Dorsey, chair of the art committee.
Deadline for entries is Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. Please contact WCAAHAA's African American History Month program chair, Kisha Caldwell-Thomas, EdD, for more information and contest rules. Email: kisha.thomas@chattanoogastate.edu.
Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. announces 2023 African American History Month Art Contest
From staff reports
