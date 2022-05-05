Lightfoot Club first baseman Larry “Cowbell” Kaye awaits the throw to first base to make an out. The Mountain City ballist was safe. The two local clubs played an exhibition match on April 9 with the Mountain City club beating the Lightfoots.
Lightfoot Club first baseman Larry “Cowbell” Kaye awaits the throw to first base to make an out. The Mountain City ballist was safe. The two local clubs played an exhibition match on April 9 with the Mountain City club beating the Lightfoots.
Vintage base ball plays again in Fort Oglethorpe for a triple-header on Saturday, May 21, at the polo field on the Historic Army Post on Barnhardt Circle.
The Quicksteps Club of Spring Hill, Tenn., travel south to play the local Lightfoots Club at 11 a.m. The Quicksteps will then take on the Knoxville Holstons at 1 p.m., with the local Mountain City Club playing the Holstons at 3 p.m.
The 6th Cavalry Museum board of directors and volunteers will partner with the two local clubs to recognize museum director Chris McKeever on her retirement and for her 18 years of museum leadership and her leadership in bringing vintage base ball to the polo field in 2015. As a celebration of her time with the museum, the Lightfoot Club will take to the grill following the 11 a.m. game to provide a free hotdog lunch for everyone. The 6th Cavalry Museum board of directors invite the public to come for the games and give your well wishes to McKeever on her retirement.
“Vintage base ball is very important to Chris and we wanted to give the community the opportunity to thank her for all she’s done for North Georgia and the lives she’s touched through the museum and her volunteer activities,” said Durinda Cheek, chairman of the 6th Cavalry Museum. “What better way to wish her well on the next chapter in her life than to watch vintage base ball, enjoy a hotdog and take a step back in time to learn about Fort Oglethorpe’s unique military history and best of all, it’s all absolutely free.”
Local musician Doug Carson will add to the festivities of the day by entertaining the crowd by playing period music of the 1860s on authentic 19th-century musical instruments.
For those not familiar with vintage base ball, this is baseball played by rules, equipment, uniform and culture of the 1860s. Think of it as living history through baseball. Players are all volunteers. The game, called a match, is played with wooden bats and no gloves. The players, called ballists, play for the sheer joy of playing and it shows.