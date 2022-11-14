Hardee's restaurant in Chickamauga partnered with Modern Woodmen of America to help provide breakfast to its members and area veterans on Veteran's Day.

Each month members of the Summit Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America are invited to a community event and for November all military veterans, regardless of membership, were invited to attend as well.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In