Veterans thanked at Chickamauga Hardee's by Modern Woodmen of America From staff reports Nov 14, 2022

Hardee's restaurant in Chickamauga partnered with Modern Woodmen of America to help provide breakfast to its members and area veterans on Veteran's Day.

Each month members of the Summit Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America are invited to a community event and for November all military veterans, regardless of membership, were invited to attend as well.

Modern Woodmen of America is one of the largest (based on assets) fraternal benefit societies in the United States.

This is the second year that Hardee's and Modern Woodmen of America have partnered together to thank the veterans with breakfast and gifts to thank them and recognize them for their military service.