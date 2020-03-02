TJB Gelbvieh, Chickamauga, Ga., captured championship honors in the 2020 People's Choice Balancer Bull Futurity with its inaugural entry. Over $20,000 will be awarded to TJB Gelbvieh for breeding and exhibiting the futurity champion, TJB Rebel Yell 804F ET.
The People's Choice Balancer Bull Futurity is in its 10th year. This year's event was held Jan. 11 in the Stadium Arena in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver, Colorado. The futurity is organized by Slaughter Sale Management with the purpose of identifying elite young Balancer sires that have potential to be breed leaders.
TJB Rebel Yell 804F ET was selected champion by the 59 futurity members. He was born on Sept. 1, 2018, and is a 50% Balancer, homozygous black and homozygous polled son of JRI Probity 254D28. Rebel Yell is backed by multiple generations of tremendous donor females, including his dam, TJB Anissa 921U ET.
TJB proclaimed that the bull is one of the stoutest made bulls ever produced in their program. Rebel Yell also combines his stoutness with a stylish profile. Rebel Yell's trip to the NWSS was made more monumental when he was also chosen as the Grand Champion Balancer bull at the 2020 Gelbvieh and Balancer National Show.
During the National Gelbvieh and Balancer Show at the NWSS , the judge evaluated 47 Gelbvieh females, 26 Gelbvieh bulls, 75 Balancer females, and 24 Balancer bulls.
XXB Battle Cry 116E owned by September Farms, Franklin, Nebraska, and TJB Gelbvieh, Chickamauga, Georgia won reserve grand champion Balancer bull. This bull is the January 23, 2017, son of Colburn Primo 5153 and was first named the 2-year-old bull champion.
The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.