Three generations

Three generations of one family (from left) Darsey, Mark and Don Shields attended GNTC.

 GNTC

Three generations of a Walker County family are proud to call Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) their alma mater.

Don Shields was awarded his Machine Tool Technology diploma in 1969; his son, Mark Shields, received his Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Technology diploma in 2011; and his granddaughter, Darsey Shields, earned her Dental Assisting diploma in 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In