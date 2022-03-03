In the late evening hours of Monday, Feb. 28, Evghenii Sologubenco was arriving at his home in Chişinău, the capitol city of Moldova, after spending the day securing aid for refugees pouring into the country. The swath of Ukrainians and other displaced people had only grown that day as the world watched a 40-mile-long Russian convoy approach Ukraine's capitol city, Kyiv.
Moldova looks small on a map in comparison to its neighbor, Ukraine. And yet Moldovans, Sologubenco said, have stepped up as caretakers, assisting those who continue to cross the border by the thousands.
“At this time, people are in panic,” Sologubenco said. “I’m looking in people’s eyes, and I see fear. They are, a lot of times, afraid they will be taken advantage of. They are extremely surprised that a Christian community and the people at the border are meeting them offering them free rides, offering them free SIM cards for their phones, offering them food and offering to set them up.”
And this is where Sologubenco and his own compatriots are seeking help.
Sologubenco is the teaching pastor at Kishinev Bible Church in Moldova, and he has longstanding ties with numerous American congregations through his visits over the years to the states representing KBC Ministries. Local churches he’s maintained relationships with include Belmont Baptist in Calhoun, Georgia, and HBC Rome, as well as Fellowship Church and Floyd Springs Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia.
Rome residents Ken Ward and Pat McGivaren have been visiting Moldova in a mission capacity annually since 1994 and have become well-acquainted with Sologubenco since that first trip.
“The Lord burdened our heart, and we committed to keep going there,” Ward said Monday, Feb. 28.
The two helped plant churches in the northern portion of Moldova near the Ukraine border.
“We started with three pitiful, tired churches, and now, as of this date,” he said, “There are 37 churches in the north.”
Ward and his wife, Debra, along with McGivaren and numerous other members of the Rome community are spreading the word about KBC’s needs via Facebook and word of mouth. Those who would like to donate can do so through the KBC Ministries website, which denotes it as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit at http://www.kbc-ministries.org/donate.html. Sologubenco and Ward confirmed that 100% of the money donated for Ukrainian relief will be used to help refugees.
‘They left everything behind’
Moldovans helping at the border are meeting a haggard and terrified population as their Ukranian neighbors struggle away from their homes.
“They are in fear for their lives,” Sologubenco said. “Many are looking to cross Moldova and go further. They left everything behind.”
In a portion of the world where many women do not drive, he’s seeing husbands transporting their families as far as the border and then turning around.
“Right now, the majority of people that we are seeing are women and children — very few men,” he said. “We see a lot of foreign students. We see families with Iraqi passports, with Zimbabwean passports, with Israeli passports … Men are still not allowed to get out of the country because there’s still a fight … and many men will just drop their wives off partway, and they will choose to go and fight.”
Sologubenco’s on-the-ground network includes the 300-person KBC ministry, along with other Moldovan churches, and he’s personally met with the nation’s government officials in recent days in efforts to secure resources. He’s waiting to see relief organizations set up hospitals to provide for those needing medical attention. And he’s looking to the contacts he’s cultivated stateside over the years to step up with monetary donations for basic needs like toiletries, food and heat for the care centers volunteers have set up near the border. Each center hosts between 30 and 240 people, and those helping have been filling minivans with $2,000 to $4,000 worth of food and goods to take to refugees who are now in the north and south of the country.
“Every resource we have right now is being used to the max,” Sologubenco said. “Now, we’re setting up new centers in the rural areas where there are camps. We’re buying space heaters in order to warm up the rooms. They’re summer camps, and the weather is right now, like 36 degrees, 34 degrees, so it’s close to freezing.”
Supplies are dwindling, but financial donations are helping to restock them for distribution.
“It’s amazing to see that people’s needs are being met,” he said. “Of course, now, the issue is that the resources are running out. We had resources up until now. God is providing from day to day. Every morning, I wake up and there are some donations. And then, by the evening, a lot of that is being spent, sometimes more than we even thought, and then in the morning, we hear about another opportunity and donations.”
Sologubenco emphasized the unity of those providing assistance as they face the colossal task of providing for a steady stream of families in need.
“In this type of situation, there’s no more denominations,” he said. “There’s no more individual churches. There is no more ‘my ministry, your ministry.’ There is no more credit.”
The way out
Sologubenco spoke of seeing families crossing the border carrying their belongings.
“I’ve seen just families walking through … with just bags of everything they could pick up,” he said. “The line on the other side of the border is growing. We hear that people are ending up staying in line anywhere from 10, 16 hours up to 24 or more. It’s easy, sometimes, to walk through. The problem is that getting to the border is miles and miles and miles … We cannot help everybody. We just go from one help to another, from one person to another, from one family to another.”
Sologubenco expressed his own concern — and that of government officials — about the possibility of an increase in the flow of people exiting Ukraine.
“Should the wave of the refugees increase,” he said, “Then it’s going to become a collapse … If the situation will change and people will start running, it can become even worse,” he said. “We need people to pray for us, we need people to send us encouraging messages — let us know they are connected, and we need people to step up, if they can, and help us to take care of the Ukrainian refugees now here. There’s very few ways, if any, of sending money to Ukrainians right now inside.”
Sologubenco expressed appreciation for American solidarity in supporting Ukrainian refugees.
“We’re praying for this whole thing to stop,” he said. “We know God is in control. It doesn’t surprise Him. And we know we are charged to do the thing right in front of us and take care of people to do justice and to do works of mercy, and so we appreciate brothers and sisters in Christ in the United States standing in the gap with us.”