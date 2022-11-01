On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will provide a special 45-minute program about the national military park’s creation. The program will take place inside Lookout Mountain Battlefield’s Point Park, at the base of the New York Peace Monument.

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park was created out of a feeling of brotherhood and reconciliation after a long and bloody conflict between 1861 and 1865. However, not everyone who attended these events prescribed to the peacefulness pandered by many organizations.

