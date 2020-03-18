Due to public health concerns and to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), the 6th Cavalry Museum is cancelling all public events and programs through April 18. The museum will be closed to all visitors until April 7.
The following events have been cancelled:
- March 21 - Free museum Saturday and living history seminars/activities
- March 27 - Painting for a Purpose (rescheduled to April 23)
- April 14 - The Six Triple Eight school premier
- April 18 - Remembering My Hero benefit dinner with George Patton Waters.
For any questions or concerns, call the museum at 706-861-2860.
The 6th Cavalry Museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.