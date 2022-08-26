Literacy takes many forms, from basic reading and math skills to history, geography, science and much more.
In a popular man-on-the-street segment that floats around online, a map of the U.S. is placed upside down on an easel and people are asked to identify the country. All too many cannot. The long coast of Florida, the wide double-pointed border of Texas, the giant bootish coast and border of the northeastern states, the finger borders of the great lakes -- none of it looks familiar enough to recognize it when turned on its head.
Too many people don’t realize that New York City is in New York state or that the U.S. consists of 50 states that are represented by 50 stars on the U.S. flag.
Local geography is what you would think we might know best -- where we live. Here’s a fun quiz to see what you know about your state.
Quiz
1. What is the capital of Georgia? How about the first capital of Georgia?
2. Only one state has more counties than Georgia. How many counties in Georgia? Which state has more?
3. Georgia is bordered by five states and one ocean. Name them.
4. Catoosa County is bordered by three counties. What are they?
5. Walker County is bordered by seven counties. What are they?
6. Georgia is the eighth most populace state in the U.S. Two states west of the Mississippi River and five states east boast more people than Georgia. What are they?
Answers
1. Atlanta, Savannah
2. 159, Texas
3. South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Atlantic Ocean
4. Dade, Walker, Hamilton (Tenn.)
5. Dade, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Whitfield, Catoosa, Hamilton (Tenn.)
6. West: California, Texas; East: Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.