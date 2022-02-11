Tennessee American Water is accepting applications for watershed and water source protection through its 2022 Environmental Grant Program. Grants are awarded for qualifying, innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds or water sources.
“We are committed to providing clean, safe and reliable water service to our customers, and part of that responsibility includes helping to protect our water sources,” said Lori Stenzel, water quality and environmental compliance manager at Tennessee American Water. “Each of us is responsible for protecting our water, and this program is just one way Tennessee American Water helps our communities engage in this vital effort.”
The environmental grant program is competitive-based and last year Tennessee American Water awarded $10,000 in total grant funding between four organizations. The maximum grant award is $3,500, and Tennessee American Water will select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design and sustainability.
The nature of the project’s collaboration with other organizations, as well as its overall community engagement, will also be considered.
To qualify for Environmental Grant funding, a proposed project must be:
Located within a Tennessee American Water service area
Completed between May and November of the grant funding year
Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as significant expansion to an existing program.
Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company’s website. Applications must be postmarked or emailed by March 31. Recipients will be notified in April.