Tommy Johns

Get ready for an exciting summer filled with books and adventures as registration is now live for the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge “All Together Now” at the Cherokee Regional Library System. This seven-week reading incentive program, starting on Monday, June 5, is designed to encourage students and their families to embrace the joy of reading during the summer break.

“Reading for just 20 minutes a day holds immense significance for students, especially during the summer,” Assistant Director Chelsea Kovalevskiy said. “The public library is here to make reading an engaging and fun part of your family’s summer plans, while also recognizing its crucial role in ensuring their academic success.”

