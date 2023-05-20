Puppets, magic and interactive storytelling brings popular books to life at this past Summer Reading event featuring Tommy Johns at the Dade County Public Library. Tommy returns to several branches this summer.
The Summer Reading has a wide variety of events for teens and adults too. This happy pair took a canvas painting class at our Chickamauga branch last summer.
Get ready for an exciting summer filled with books and adventures as registration is now live for the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge “All Together Now” at the Cherokee Regional Library System. This seven-week reading incentive program, starting on Monday, June 5, is designed to encourage students and their families to embrace the joy of reading during the summer break.
“Reading for just 20 minutes a day holds immense significance for students, especially during the summer,” Assistant Director Chelsea Kovalevskiy said. “The public library is here to make reading an engaging and fun part of your family’s summer plans, while also recognizing its crucial role in ensuring their academic success.”
Research has shown that reading for 20 minutes a day during the summer effectively combats learning loss. Students who maintain a consistent reading routine throughout the summer experience fewer gaps in their learning, retain their reading proficiency, and gain a competitive edge upon returning to school.
Student participants of the Summer Reading program will receive brag tags as they achieve each weekly reading goal and will have the chance to win exciting grand prizes. Additionally, those who complete the summer-long challenge will receive free books to enrich their at-home library. Registration is available at chrl.beanstack.org and is open to individuals of all ages, including adults.
Throughout the summer, each of the four branches of the Cherokee Regional Library System, located in LaFayette, Chickamauga, Rossville and Trenton, will host weekly programs tailored for children, teens and adults. These captivating and free programs include magicians, puppet shows, S.T.E.A.M programs, and much more. Participation in the programs is not mandatory to join the summer reading program. Please refer to the full calendar available at chrl.org for details.
In addition to being an educational hub, all four branches of the Cherokee Regional Library System will serve as sites for the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. Walker and Dade County School Systems will be providing lunches at the four branch libraries during the month of June, and in July the Rossville and LaFayette branch libraries will host lunches provided by the YMCA. Please see chrl.org for more details.
The Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (GLS) will also have an inclusive summer reading program for its patrons, which will engage students and adults through independent reading activities and programs during the summer months. The GLS Summer Reading Program is divided into three groups: birth to age 10, ages 11-17, and ages 18 and up. Patrons who register will be mailed a welcome packet, an incentive packet, and a certificate of completion.