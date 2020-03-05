A Georgia driver’s license (DL) or state identification (ID) card is an important credential for initiating many services such as cashing a check or boarding an airplane. It is one that is highly targeted by criminals attempting to commit identity theft or fraud because of the personally identifiable information (PII) that it contains.
PII is any data that could potentially be used to identify a particular person. Examples include full name, address, Social Security number, driver's license number, bank account number, passport number and email address.
While DDS and State Government as a whole have incorporated information security and data protection measures to safeguard all customers PII, there are many ways that you can help protect your private information.
- Don’t overshare on social media.
- Do not respond to emails/texts/websites, which request personal information.
- Do not transmit personal information over public Wi-Fi. Wait until you are on a trusted network.
- Password protect all of your devices (phones, Wi-Fi, computers, home security systems, etc.).
- Use strong passwords and change them frequently.
- Do not use a common password for all of your accounts. For example, use a unique password for banking, DDS online account, etc.
- Get creative with security questions.
- Do not respond to emails for contests you have not entered or packages you have not shipped.
- Monitor your credit reports and financial activity frequently.
- Shred all sensitive documents.
- Adjust the privacy controls on your social media sites.
- Familiarize yourself with privacy policies on websites and apps before you use them.
- When available, always opt for additional login security.
In addition, DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore encourages all DL/ID customers to create an online services account at www.dds.georgia.gov and utilize the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, for an easy way to monitor your personal information 24/7.
“Identity theft is at an all-time high. Managing your driver services account online by frequently changing your password and opting to get alerts from our free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, ensures that your personal and private information remains secure,” said Commissioner Moore.
Benefits of a DDS online account
Identity thieves have a multitude of ways to access personal and private information. As a security measure, DDS allows all customers to access their licensing information conveniently at home or on the go. Another valuable tool to combat fraud is to opt in to receive mobile alerts via DDS 2 GO any time there is a change in your license status. Having a DDS Online Account and downloading DDS 2 GO will also make it easier to:
- Protect yourself against fraud.
- Check for any points on your driving record.
- View, print or email details on your suspension or reinstatement.
- Pay any super speeder, reinstatement or pending suspension fines and/or fees.
- Check your license status especially after paying tickets to verify that your driving record has been updated.
- Request your motor vehicle report (MVR).
- Renew Online (if you have a REAL-ID Gold or Black Star on your license and are age 64 or younger).
- Pre-apply online and DDS will have your completed application waiting for you when you arrive for service in one of our convenient customer services centers.