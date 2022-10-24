On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The love Of Christ
Sometimes God just asks too much of us. I mean it’s one thing to be kind and nice to nice people. If someone smiles and waves to me I’ll let them over in traffic. No problem. And if a little old lady is struggling with her grocery bags, I’ll be the first one to help her. Don’t even have to be asked. Doing those kinds of things gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling deep inside. It makes me feel g-o-o-d about being a Christian. I imagine Jesus looking at me and smiling while chubby little cherubs fly around His head playing harps. Christianity is easy. And then I read the Gospel of St. Luke. Just after His sermon on the plain, Christ teaches us to love our enemies and “do good to those who hates you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you”( Luke 6:27-28).
What?? Love my enemies? And pray for the people who mistreats me? What does God want me to do? Be a doormat? He’s just finished telling us how all our sufferings and hardships will be rewarded if we follow Him. All those promises of His famous sermon to the multitudes. They sound great! If we mourn, we’ll be comforted. If we are poor, we’ll be given the kingdom of heaven. It all sounds very good and sort of in line with a kind of faith “justice” — if you follow Christ, you’ll be rewarded. Then He turns everything on its
head by telling us to do the unthinkable and love our enemies. More than unthinkable, it’s un-doable. Hearing Jesus speak these words must have made many people in the crowd scratch their heads and wonder if maybe He wasn’t crazy.
And I think He is. Crazy in love with us. Loving an enemy is only possible in and through the love of Christ.
Our human hearts and minds just can’t find a way to return love for hate. It goes against everything that comes naturally to our self-preservation. But when you invite Christ to control your life, it isn’t about self anymore. It’s about Jesus. When Christ lives His life through us, we can do the impossible. As St. Paul wrote: “I have been crucified with Christ, yet I live, no longer I, but Christ lives in me” (Galatians 2:19-20). That crucifixion Paul talks about is our Baptism. In the Sacrament, we receive the grace Jesus won for us on the Cross. His life in us continues to grow through Holy Communion, prayer, and a deepening personal relationship with Him. We decrease and He increases. Crazy. For me, learning to forgive people who have hurt me comes through frequent sacramental Confession. It’s in Confession that we most profoundly experience the mercy and forgiveness of God. In confession, we encounter Love and Love welcomes us home to Himself.
Frequent confession disposes us to forgiveness and allows that grace to transform our relationships with other people, especially those whom we may find hard to love and difficult to forgive. When we are forgiven by the Lord we find it easier to forgive others. God’s design is perfect like that. Mercy flows from Christ and His life in us forgives those we call our enemies. We can live out that forgiveness by praying for those who have hurt us. God knows their needs and their brokenness. We can ask for a Mass to be celebrated for their intentions. What better way to forgive someone than to lay their needs at the Lord’s altar. And what joy that gives Jesus. Pray a Rosary for them and ask our Blessed Mother to draw them closer to herself and the Sacred Heart of her Son. These acts of mercy exercise the muscles of our faith. Christ’s love lives through us and we participate with Him in building up the Kingdom of God. The kingdom Christ promises us in His sermon begins in the dark, foul rooms of our hearts where Love now makes His home. All are welcome here. And all are forgiven!
“Forgiveness is the remission of sins. For it is by this that what has been lost, and was found, is saved from being lost again.” — St. Augustine
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist has youth programs every Wednesday night 7 pm. Classes last about an hour so that youth can be home early. Beginning at 3 years old thru 5th grade, and 6th grade thru 12. Bring your children for a midweek time and join others in the sanctuary for your own refreshing from the Word of God.
October 29, Saturday at 5 pm, PVBC will be having our Fall Festival for the community. There will be plenty to do with food at 5pm, Trunk or Treat at 6:30 pm. This will all be followed with a hayride. Make your plans now for GREAT fun, and a safe time of family fun.
November 13th, a special Sunday, to honor all who have served our country, Veterans Appreciation Day, 10:30 AM. Our guest speaker will be retired Brnd Rudiger “Wayne” Haines, SGM USA. He will be accompanied by his Warrior Dog, Charlie. Our country, our veterans need your support.
Ecclesiastes 9:10-18 was the message this week. All men should desire to know the divine plan God has for each life. Events can be beyond the control of men. God has arranged our lives according to His will. Events may seem haphazard in life, but all men face one certainty.....death.
Solomon, author, explains in verse 10, we should grasp life's opportunities using them to serve God to the fullest of our capabilities. It is not possible to serve Him in the grave.
This chapter tells us a parable of a little city. Within this little city, there was few men, but there was a poor wise man. He, by his wisdom, delivered the city from a great strong king that had come against it. “Yet no man remembered that same poor man”. Verse 16 “Then said I, Wisdom is better than strength: nevertheless the poor man's wisdom is despised, and his words are not heard”.
In the parable, Christ can be pictured as the poor wise man. The great king, strongman, as Satan. The foolish king who destroys and takes captive. Christ, the wise man, who delivers, and Church as the few. The few are sinful men, bound by sin. A holy God sent His Son for all in bondage to sin that the righteousness of Christ might be imputed to all who put their faith and trust in Christ.
We allow so many things to come between us and God. The ranking of God in the priority of our lives indicates God's importance by the choices we make. For the most part today, the things of God are despised and no one wants to hear. The Word tells us “all have sinned and come short of glory of God. There is none righteous”. All need deliverance by the wise man, Christ.
We quickly forget all God has done for us. We should remember daily and be ready to serve Him. We have been purged from sin. Our riches are in Christ not the economy, 401K, or the stock market. Riches stored up in heaven where no rust or moth can reach. Don't spend your life living for this world. Live for Christ and eternity.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers.
Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Phil Pitts, Jewell Mitchell, Larry Armstrong, Dot McAllister (shut-in), and Victoria Wonsor, missionary. Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelists, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country, our leaders and the November mid term elections. Pray for souls to be saved and for God to send revival.
WELCOME: Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. Morning services are available on Facebook and YouTube.